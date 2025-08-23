Browns defensive starters open strong against Rams in final preseason game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entered their final preseason game against the Rams, treating it as a dress rehearsal for Week 1. If the opening drives are any indication of how the Browns defense will look in the regular season, there's a lot to be excited about.

Now, the Rams did not play their starters in Saturday's game, but the defense still stood out.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger was quick on a play in the first quarter, running straight through an open gap in the offensive line to put pressure on and get a hit on Rams' quarterback Dresser Wynn.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire also got pressure in the first quarter, pushing Wynn into the end zone and rushing his pass that was nearly intercepted by cornerback Myles Harden.

Then, a short time later, on third and eight, defensive end Alex Wright's pressure followed all the way through. Wright pulled a swim move around the offensive lineman, getting in position behind Wynn to sack him just outside of the end zone. Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham was there to assist if needed, closing in on the play as well.

The Browns' defense forced the Rams to a three-and-out on their opening drive, and their second drive as well. In the first quarter, the Browns' defense held the Rams to just one first down and 13 total yards.

Cleveland's identity over the past few seasons has been a strong defense, and hopefully, the first part of the final preseason game is an indicator that will continue in 2025.