Browns designate C Ethan Pocic for return from injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are getting a major part of their offensive line back as center Ethan Pocic has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Pocic was placed on IR with a knee suffered on the opening drive of the Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the last four games, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has started at center in Pocic's place. While Froholdt has given his all, he's not a true center and plays best at guard. As a result, the run game has struggled at times since Week 11.

Before being sidelined with the knee injury, Pocic was playing at a high level, graded among the top centers in the league.

With the Browns designating Pocic for return from IR, the center can officially return to practice. He'll work to get acclimated with quarterback Deshaun Watson behind him, having last played while Jacoby Brissett was the starter.

The Browns will monitor Pocic in his return to practice and, once confident in his ability to return to game action, will then activate him.

