Browns designate C Nick Harris to return from injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are seeing some of their players who have been dealing with injuries get healthier and closer to returning, with center Nick Harris the most recent to get a positive medical update.

On Friday, the Browns designated Harris to return from the injured reserve list.

Harris was placed on IR on Oct. 5 with a hamstring injury.

Before his injury, Harris had appeared as a reserve in the first four games of the season.

Harris was eligible to return from IR after a minimum of three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks' worth of practice and eight weeks' worth of games.

The Browns have 21 days to put Harris on the active roster.

Additionally, the Browns signed cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Miller spent the first two weeks of this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before signing with the Browns practice squad in September.

The cornerback ended last year with three tackles, his first career interception and two special team stops.

The Browns also waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor.

