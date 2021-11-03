Browns designate fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from the injured reserve Wednesday after he missed three games on the list with a hamstring injury.

Janovich played in the first five games of the season with two starts, notching a rushing touchdown in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

He was eligible to return this week after spending three weeks on the IR.

On Tuesday, the Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton, who was signed to the active roster after Janovich landed on IR.

