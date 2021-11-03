Watch
Browns designate fullback Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Andy Janovich
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:33:11-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated fullback Andy Janovich for return from the injured reserve Wednesday after he missed three games on the list with a hamstring injury.

Janovich played in the first five games of the season with two starts, notching a rushing touchdown in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

He was eligible to return this week after spending three weeks on the IR.

On Tuesday, the Browns waived fullback Johnny Stanton, who was signed to the active roster after Janovich landed on IR.

