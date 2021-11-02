Watch
Browns waive FB Johnny Stanton; Andy Janovich eligible to return from IR

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton celebrates after scoring a one-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Johnny Stanton
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:49:45-04

CLEVELAND — On the day of the NFL trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns had some other roster moves to take care of, waiving fullback Johnny Stanton.

Stanton was signed to the active roster from the practice squad after Andy Janovich was placed on the injured reserve list on Oct. 12.

Since then, Stanton has rushed twice for five yards and caught two passes for seven yards and his first career touchdown.

Janovich is eligible to be designated for return from the IR after missing the last three games.

With Stanton being waived, he'll hit the waiver wire and the 31 other teams have the option to sign him. If he clears waivers, he can return to the Browns practice squad.

