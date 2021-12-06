Watch
Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return from injured reserve

Team places TE Stephen Carlson on COVID-19 list
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jacob Phillips
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:25:38-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are getting back a member of the defense after he was sidelined during training camp this year. Linebacker Jacob Phillips was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday after spending more than three months rehabbing a torn bicep tendon that required surgery to repair the damage.

Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

When the injury occurred, it was feared Phillips could miss all of the 2021 season, but with five games left on the schedule and the playoff race on, Phillips' return comes at a crucial time for the team. The Browns have 21 days to activate Phillips after designating him for return.

While he's been sidelined for all of this season, last year Phillips appeared in nine games and notched 24 tackles.

Additionally, the Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have been on their bye week, getting much needed rest as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in the second of two straight divisional matchups with the team.

