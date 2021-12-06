Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are getting back a member of the defense after he was sidelined during training camp this year. Linebacker Jacob Phillips was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday after spending more than three months rehabbing a torn bicep tendon that required surgery to repair the damage.

Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

When the injury occurred, it was feared Phillips could miss all of the 2021 season, but with five games left on the schedule and the playoff race on, Phillips' return comes at a crucial time for the team. The Browns have 21 days to activate Phillips after designating him for return.

While he's been sidelined for all of this season, last year Phillips appeared in nine games and notched 24 tackles.

Additionally, the Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have been on their bye week, getting much needed rest as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in the second of two straight divisional matchups with the team.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Finger-pointing hard to do when everyone shares blame for Browns struggles

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.