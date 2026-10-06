Browns designate QB Dillon Gabriel for return to practice, bring back WR James Proche, amid other roster moves

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made a number of roster moves Tuesday before they return to practice Wednesday to prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets, the most notable of them being designating quarterback Dillon Gabriel for return to practice.

Gabriel was placed on injured reserve on August 30 with a back injury he sustained during the Browns' final preseason game against the New England Patriots, where he threw 12-for-15 with 186 yards and three touchdowns. Gabriel was required to miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve, and as the Browns prepare for Week 5, Gabriel is able to be back in the mix.

Per the NFL's rules, once a player on IR is cleared to practice, they have 21 days to either be activated to the active roster or be placed on season-ending IR. They can also be released or traded.

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The Browns will have to weigh the makeup of the roster as it stands now with three other quarterbacks—Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green—on the active 53. Four quarterbacks have been kept before, but it may make sense for the Browns to soon make moves to address the number of quarterbacks on the active roster.

In addition to Gabriel being designated for return from injured reserve, the Browns also designated defensive tackle Kalia Davis for return to practice. Davis was placed on IR on Sept. 1 with a quad injury he sustained in training camp that kept him out of the preseason games.

The Browns also made some moves on their practice squad, bringing back a familiar face to join the group.

Wide receiver James Proche II had a visit with the Browns on Tuesday and, following it, was signed to the practice squad.

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Proche returns to the Browns after a season away, spending 2023-24 in orange and browns before signing with the Tennessee Titans last season. Proche was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cleveland also signed defensive tackle Chris Williams back to the practice squad. Williams was released from the practice squad on Sept. 15 after spending two weeks on it this year.

To make room on the roster, the Browns released running back Eric Gray, punter Wes Pahl and tackle Xavier Truss from the practice squad.