Browns designate S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve ahead of playoffs

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the playoffs and they'll do so on Thursday with a key defensive player back in the mix as the team has designated safety Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve.

Delpit was placed on IR four weeks ago with a groin injury. While it was clear the move would end his regular season, there was hope he could return in time for the playoffs.

Before the injury, Delpit was leading the Browns with 77 tackles while also notching 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said there was a "chance" Delpit would be activated off IR this week in time for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans. With the designation to return, the Browns have increased that chance.

Delpit will be able to return to practice and the Browns will see how he looks this week in preparations before deciding to activate him ahead of the game.

In addition to the Delpit move, the Browns also signed cornerback Kalon Barnes to the practice squad. Barnes, originally drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played in two games with the Vikings last year and has spent time on the practice squads of the Steelers and Jets since joining the league.

