Browns K Dustin Hopkins 'unlikely' to play in Saturday's playoff game against Texans

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past two games—an injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 16. Entering the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the same team, it appears he'll be sidelined once again.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it is "unlikely" Hopkins plays in Saturday's Wild Card matchup in Houston, as he is still working through the injury.

"He's progressing, but I don't think he'll be ready this week," Stefanski said.

Back in Week 16, Hopkins took a fall while trying to make a tackle on a Texans kick return, one that saw Texans' Dameon Pierce run the kick back 98 yards for a touchdown. Hopkins was ruled out for the remainder of the game and has been working his way through the injury since.

Before the injury, Hopkins was a crucial part of the Browns' success, making 33 of his 36 field goal attempts and 24 of his 26 PAT attempts, all while breaking franchise records.

RELATED: K Dustin Hopkins breaks 2 records held by Browns legend Phil Dawson in game against Jaguars

The Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad on Christmas, the day after Hopkins' injury. He's been elevated to play the past two games, and with practice squad elevations resetting in the playoffs, the Browns will utilize that should Hopkins, in fact, miss the game.

Meanwhile, the Browns might see another player return from injury this week.

Safety Grant Delpit has "a chance" to be activated off injured reserve this week, Stefanski said.

Delpit was placed on IR four weeks ago with a groin injury. While it was clear the move would end his regular season, there was hope he could return in time for the playoffs.

Before the injury, Delpit was leading the Browns with 77 tackles while also notching 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

The Browns will continue monitoring Delpit throughout the week to see if he'll be able to make his return.

In the meantime, the rest of the team will continue preparing in hopes of making a deep postseason run. The Browns and Texans kickoff at NRG Stadium Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the first game of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.