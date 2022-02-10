Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin returning to Cleveland after short stint at Ole Miss

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin will no longer need a replacement following his departure to Ole Miss in January as he'll be returning to Cleveland this season after having a change of heart, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Kiffin had decided to join his younger brother Lane on the Rebels staff as the co-defensive coordinator in January, and was expected to team up with Chris Partridge to run the Ole Miss defense. Kiffin had previously been on the Ole Miss staff from 2012 to 2016.

But on Thursday, news broke that Kiffin would be returning to the NFL, reclaiming his job as the defensive line coach for the Browns.

Sources said that Kiffin loves Cleveland and wanted to return to work in the NFL, prompting his decision to leave Ole Miss and head back to the Browns.

Kiffin originally took the position with the Browns in 2020, coming from a stint with the San Francisco 49ers as a pass rush specialist.

The defensive line coach will have some work to do in Cleveland with new pieces expected to be added to the interior line, along with the uncertainty of the defensive end position across from Myles Garrett as the team handles the potential of a new contract for Jadeveon Clowney.

Kiffin's quick return is good news for the Browns, who hoped to retain as much of the same coaching staff as possible heading into the 2022 season.

