Browns DT Adin Huntington evaluated for concussion, ruled out against Dolphins

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns had their second straight game where a player left the field for concussion evaluation, this time seeing a versatile player leave the field.

Defensive end Adin Huntington, who also plays some fullback and is on the special teams unit, was evaluated for a concussion in the first half of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Shortly after the Browns announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns saw tackle Jack Conklin and wide receiver Gage Larvadain enter concussion protocol.

Conklin was unable to return this week against the Dolphins, while Larvadain was cleared to play on Sunday.