Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns DT Maliek Collins carted off field

Maliek Collins
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Maliek Collins
Posted

CLEVELAND — After losing an offensive lineman to injury, the Browns took another blow on the opposite side of the ball, seeing defensive tackle Maliek Collins carted off the field in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Collins remained down on the field after a play in the third quarter.

Trainers came to check on him as he dealt with an apparent leg injury, and a short time later, the cart was brought out to the field.

Collins was taken off the field via the cart.

Not long after leaving the game, Collins was ruled out for the remainder with a knee injury.

Losing Collins is a major blow to the defense. Collins has helped star pass rusher Myles Garrett generate sacks on the outside with his interior pressure. Collins has also been able to get to the quarterback, posting 6.5 sacks for the Browns this season with 24 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.