Browns DT Maliek Collins out for season with injury amid career-year

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns' defense took a brutal blow during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, with defensive tackle Maliek Collins sustaining a leg injury that will now end his impressive 2025 season.

Collins remained down on the field after a play Sunday, with trainers heading out to evaluate him. A short time later, Collins was carted off the field and taken back for further evaluation, ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Following the game, Collins left the stadium in a leg brace and on crutches. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he had a quad injury.

On Monday, Stefanski provided the update that Collins' quad injury will require surgery, ending his season.

"Very disappointed for Maliek, and he's obviously been playing such good football and he provides such great leadership for this football team, so disappointed for him but he will bounce back," Stefanski said. "When you lose a guy like Maliek, you don't replace him, everybody's just got to step up. It's multiple guys who have to step up. But he's made a big impact on this football team on the field and off the field. I think our young room ... we have a bunch of young guys in there, and I think they've learned a lot from the professional Maliek is on a day-in-day-out basis and I think you have to carry that with you throughout."

Collins had been having a career-year in sacks, notching a best of 6.5 just 12 games into the season. He had recorded 25 total tackles with seven for loss and 13 QB hits and a fumble recovery.

The Browns signed Collins to a two-year contract this offseason, which will see Collins rehab and look to bounce back for a strong 2026 season with Cleveland.