Browns DT Maliek Collins active for game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens for the second time this season, but not all of the players on the roster will be suiting up for the game.

Here are the Browns' inactives for Sunday's game:



RB Raheim Sanders

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

WR Jamari Thrash

DE Alex Wright

DT Sam Kamara

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was given an injury designation for the game on Friday, listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Collins felt something off early in practice on Friday that led to his designation. Before kickoff, Collins was cleared to play.

Wright left last week's game against the Jets with a quad injury and did not return. Entering the week of practice ahead of the Ravens game, Wright did not participate. Stefanski was asked on Wednesday if Wright was a possible candidate for injured reserve, meaning he'd need to miss at least four games, to which Stefanski said, "We'll see."

Cornerback Denzel Ward was cleared to play on Friday after initially receiving a designation of questionable as he dealt with an illness.

The Ravens were dealing with some injuries of their own this week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday with knee soreness but returned on Thursday. He's not expected to be limited in any way on Sunday. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was sidelined from practice with an ankle injury, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out with a finger injury that he had a procedure on.

Cleveland and Baltimore kick things off at 4:25 p.m.