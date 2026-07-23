Browns DT Maliek Collins starting training camp on Active/PUP list

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns saw their rookies and quarterbacks report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday, but while veterans will join them on Tuesday, not everyone will be participating in practice to start. One of those players is defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start camp.

Collins is continuing to rehab a quad injury that ended his season in Week 13 last year. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and has been working his way back since.

Before the injury, Collins had played and started in 12 games for Cleveland, recording 25 total tackles, 15 of which were solo, with 13 QB hits, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The injury designation to start camp means that Collins will count against the 90-man roster but will not be able to participate in the practice sessions until he is activated from the list. He can, however, still participate in all other team activities, including team meetings and film study, and can watch practice from the sideline.

Collins can be activated from the list anytime during camp once he is medically cleared.

The Browns other defensive tackles will look to gear up without Collins for the time being, with Mason Graham, Sam Kamara, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis and Elijah Chatman all in the position group hoping to make an impact.