Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested for public exposure, assaulting deputy in Florida, records state

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself at a learning center in Deerfield Beach and attacked a deputy, according to WPLG Local10.

McDowell, 25, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, aggravated battery on an officer and exposing sex organs in public, according to records from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Local 10 reported that he walked into a Deerfield Beach children’s learning center naked and attacked a deputy.

The Cleveland Browns said they are aware of the situation and released the following statement:

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

He's an exclusive rights-free agent this year.

McDowell was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was released by the Hawks in March 2019 and signed by the Cleveland Browns on May 3, 2021. He missed an entire rookie season after being involved in a motor vehicle accident that placed him on the non-football injury reserve list, according to the Browns.

