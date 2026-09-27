Browns DT Mason Graham accomplishes feat last achieved by Myles Garrett in 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham has had a very strong start to his second year in the NFL, and on Sunday, he did something last done seven years ago by one of the best players to have played for the Browns.

In Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers, Graham put the pressure on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. In the second quarter of the game, Graham got home with a massive fourth-down stop, able to sack Young for a loss of 10 to give Cleveland's offense the ball, which they later turned into a field goal.

The sack was a big-time play, but it also marked the first time a Browns player recorded a sack in each of the first three games to start a season since defensive end Myles Garrett did so in 2019.

Even last season, when Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record, he only notched a half-sack in Week 3 against the Packers.

Graham posted a sack against the Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 1 and then sacked the Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 2.

Graham's production through the first three games has been promising as he looks to make a splash in his sophomore season.