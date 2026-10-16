Browns DT Mason Graham could play against Ravens, who rule out QB Lamar Jackson

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to host their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field, and while there are some players who won't be taking the field due to injury, a handful of others have a shot to play, and one key player on offense has been given the all-clear.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion was cleared from concussion protocol on Friday after ramping up his workload at practice throughout the week. Concepcion took a brutal hit early in the game against the New York Jets, and after remaining down on the field, he was quickly ruled out with a head injury.

Concepcion landed in concussion protocol after the game but has since been cleared and will play against the Ravens.

"It was a scary hit, but I got up from it and I was actually trying to get back in the game, but due to league protocol, I wasn't allowed back out there," Concepcion said. "That was my first concussion ever, hopefully my last. It was definitely scary, but I attacked the concussion protocol and I feel good."

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Mason Graham has a chance to make his return to game action following the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he left early with an ankle and MCL sprain. Graham returned to practice for the first time on Friday and, after practice, was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Also questionable for the game are defensive end Derek Barnett, running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Both Judkins and Schwesinger left MetLife Stadium on Sunday in medical boots after sustaining ankle injuries that they played through. Barnett has been dealing with an ankle injury of his own.

All three players practiced for the first time this week on Friday. Head coach Todd Monken said they'll monitor all three leading into the game before making a final decision on their game status for Sunday.

“Yeah, it was good having those guys back out there today, and we’ll see over the next 48 hours where we’re at," Monken said.

The Browns also made early decisions on several players, ruling out five for Sunday's game.

Defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and running back Dylan Sampson have all been ruled out.

Hall is still working through an ankle injury he sustained against the Steelers, while Davis is still working back from a quad injury sustained in training camp. Gabriel is still awaiting activation to the active roster from IR after being designated for return, as is Sampson. Jenkins is still dealing with a lingering back issue.

The Ravens also made a major injury decision on Friday, ruling out quarterback Lamar Jackson as he continued to deal with an ankle injury. It will be Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting the start on Sunday in Cleveland.