Browns DT Mason Graham, RB Quinshon Judkins to play Sunday against Titans

BEREA, Ohio. — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to head down to Tennessee, slated to take on the Titans in their Week 7 matchup, and they'll do so with some reinforcements on the way.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham continued practicing this week as he works to make his return from an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Graham has been ramping up his work at practice and will make his return to game action this week against the Titans.

On the other side of the ball, running back Quinshon Judkins missed last week's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury. Judkins went through a workout pregame but was ruled out afterward. This week, Judkins returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing to practice on Friday before being cleared to play Sunday.

Graham and Judkins do not have injury designations heading into the game.

In the running backs department, Dylan Sampson, who continued practicing this week while he awaits his activation to the roster from injured reserve, enters Sunday's game listed as questionable. Sampson could make his return from a knee injury he sustained in the Browns' Week1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that landed him on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Browns are also getting some good news at linebacker, with Carson Schwesinger not receiving an injury designation heading into the game.

Last week, Schwesinger played through an ankle injury he sustained against the New York Jets and then a hand injury he sustained against the Ravens. While Schwesinger didn't practice on Wednesday, he returned on Thursday and continued practicing Friday. He said midweek that the injury was improving.

However, Quincy Williams enters the game listed as questionable. Williams appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a neck injury, not practicing but returning in a limited manner on Friday. The Browns will continue to monitor Williams before making a final decision on his status for Sunday.

As for safety Grant Delpit, the Browns will wait to see if he can clear concussion protocol. Delpit sustained a head injury in the first quarter against the Ravens and was quickly placed in concussion protocol. He returned to practice in a limited manner on Wednesday, working through the protocol, hopeful to be cleared and return for Sunday's game against the Titans. He's listed as questionable for the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was a surprise appearance on the injury designations. The Browns said Ward was limited in practice Friday with a hand injury. He is listed as questionable for the game.

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who missed the week of practice with an ankle injury he sustained against the Steelers. They also ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins with a back injury and defensive tackle Kalia Davis with a quad injury and quarterback Dillon Gabriel with a back injury, who were both designated to return to practice from injured reserve ahead of Week 5.

Cleveland kicks off their Week 7 game inside Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.