Browns DT Mason Graham 'week-to-week' with sprained MCL, ankle

CLEVELAND — When Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham left the stadium Thursday night in a knee brace and on crutches, concerns about the severity of the injury he suffered in the first quarter of the game against the Steelers arose. After further testing, there was both good and bad news.

The bad news for Graham is that he suffered a sprained MCL and sprained ankle in the game, which could cause him to miss time.

The good news for Graham is that the injuries were less serious than they could have been, and rather than surgery, it will only require rehab and recovery.

Graham is considered week-to-week with the sprains.

Before being injured, Graham was setting records early in the season. He entered Thursday's game with four sacks on the season, notching one in each of the first two games and posting a two-sack performance in Week 3 against the Panthers.

Watch recap of Browns' win:

Browns 3-1 to start season after Thursday night win over Steelers

The Browns will turn to their depth at defensive tackle while Graham recovers. In Thursday's win over the Steelers, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington stepped up for the Browns, each recording a sack against Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in addition to Maliek Collins' sack.