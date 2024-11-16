Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. placed on injured reserve; team signs 2 to active roster

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that DT Mike Hall Jr. has been placed on injured reserve.

Hall was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after he sustained a knee injury during drills on Thursday. He will be sidelined for at least four games.

The Browns also announced that they have signed DT Sam Kamara and DE Elerson Smith to the active roster.

Kamara is in his second NFL season and was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the team said. He has appeared in 16 career games, seven of those being with the Browns.

Smith is in his third NFL season and was a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2021, the team said. He has appeared in 13 career games.

The team also elevated WR Kadarius Toney from the practice squad. Toney is in his fourth NFL season and was a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2021, the team said.