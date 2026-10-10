Browns elevate 2 defensive tackles amid injuries before Jets face-off

BEREA, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take the field at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Sunday, they addressed their roster amid a slew of injuries facing the interior defensive line.

On Friday after practice, the Browns ruled out seven players for the game, three of whom play defensive tackle.

The Browns ruled out defensive tackles Mason Graham, Kalia Davis (designated for return to practice from injured reserve) and Mike Hall Jr., in addition to quarterback Dillon Gabriel (designated for return to practice from injured reserve), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, tight end Carsen Ryan and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Wallace missed the week of practice with a knee injury, Ryan injured his calf during Thursday's practice and missed Friday before being ruled out, and Jenkins missed the week with a lingering back injury stemming from before Week 1.

Gabriel returned to practice and has been a full participant after his stint on IR with a back injury, but has not been activated to the roster.

The area of concern is defensive tackle, undoubtedly, with depth at the position set to be tested on Sunday.

With Graham week-to-week with an MCL and ankle sprain he sustained against the Steelers and Hall also sidelined from an ankle injury he sustained in that game, the Browns were hopeful Davis would be able to be activated to the roster following his time on IR with a quad injury he sustained in training camp.

However, Davis missed Thursday and Friday's practice after making a limited return on Wednesday.

Head coach Todd Monken addressed the injuries on Friday, saying the team had a "next man up" mentality.

“Well, it’s next man up. I think that’s really what it is. That’s why you have practice squad players and the ability to elevate them, and we’ll make a decision on who that’ll be later today," Monken said. “You got to have roster depth, because this happens to every team in the NFL, really does. It’s a marathon. I mean, heck, 18 weeks, 17 games, one Bye Week, preseason. So, it’s almost half the year. So, it’s going to take everybody on the roster, and that’s why you’re consistently trying to develop those players. So, when they get their number called, the expectation, the position, you’re trying not to let that drop.”

The Browns did make that decision on Saturday, elevating defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Both players will be available for the Browns to lean on if they need, but the team also has defensive tackle Adin Huntington to play alongside Maliek Collins.

Huntington was called upon against the Steelers, and while a penalty brought back what would have been a sack against Aaron Rodgers, Huntington was able to get home again later in the game and take down Rodgers, aiding in the five total sacks in their Thursday night win.

The second-year defensive tackle said he hopes that performance is a good foundation heading into Week 5, but he's ready for a brand new test.

"I definitely think it's a good jumpstart for good confidence. It's something to build off of, but just knowing I got to take one side of the step and just continuing to grow as a player and just make sure that I know last week's performance really doesn't have anything to do with this Sunday. So I got to make sure that I'm prepared and ready to go play and help the team win," he said.

With the #Browns ruling out DTs Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis, they'll lean on their depth this Sunday, which includes Adin Huntington. We caught up with Adin in the locker room today to talk about the upcoming game and his expanded role in it. https://t.co/btT1epoe2a — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 9, 2026

The Browns and Jets Week 5 matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.