Browns elevate QB Joe Flacco, activate CB Cameron Mitchell for Sunday's game

The Cleveland Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns also activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury on Nov. 7.

QB P.J. Walker was waived to make room on the roster.

This past week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept quiet about who will start as quarterback for Cleveland.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to announce the starter on Friday, noting that Flacco and Thompson-Robinson are available after the latter cleared concussion protocol.

Flacco signed with the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20 and made his first debut with Cleveland during last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.