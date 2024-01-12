Watch Now
Browns elevate running back John Kelly Jr., kicker Riley Patterson ahead of Texans game

John Kelly Jr
Rich Schultz/AP
Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) walks out of the tunnel before an NFL pre-season football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
John Kelly Jr
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 13:11:19-05

The Cleveland Browns have elevated running back John Kelly Jr. and kicker Riley Patterson from the practice squad ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Kelly was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

He's played in 13 games with the Rams and the Browns.

Kelly has had 32 carries in his career for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards.

Patterson will be stepping up to take the place of injured kicker Dustin Hopkins who was designated out for this weekend's game.

Patterson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

He's played in 39 career games with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Browns.

Patterson has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 93 of 97 points after touchdowns.

