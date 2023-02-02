Browns extend partnership with University Hospitals, aim to expand community support

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced that the organization has extended its partnership with University Hospitals, continuing UH's role as the official health partner for the team with goals of expanding community support.

UH has served as the official health partner for the Browns since 2014 and in that time have worked to care for Browns players and their families and working with the Browns to help support numerous causes across Northeast Ohio.

The partnership between the two has seen a focus in developing youth and high school football across the area into a safer sport—aiding the HELMETS program that delivers new Xenith helmets to football programs across the area— while also encouraging he education of young athletes participating in any sport.

One of the missions of the partnership between the Browns and UH began with the NFL grant program and saw the funding of full-time athletic trainers to care for students at Cleveland Metropolitan School District's James Ford Rhodes and John Hay High Schools. Thursday's partnership extension announcement, made at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, included a new donation of $2,500 to each school as well.

“Our goal has always been to provide the Browns with the most comprehensive, world-class health care program in the NFL. We want to help them win championships,” said Dr. Cliff Megerian, CEO of UH, in a press release. “But we are also partners in extending that care and support to our community. Our continued partnership is a win-win.”

During the announcement, Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips popped by UH to show support for the staff and patients at the hospital, making handwritten cards with children to be delivered to those around the hospital.

Cleveland Browns

With an extension reached, the Browns and UH aim to continue the level of community support, from the emphasis of safety in youth and high school sports to promoting health and wellness to fans and community members across Northeast Ohio.

