Browns fall apart down strech, fall to Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Browns opened up the game a little cold out in the Pacific Northwest as they took on the Seattle Seahawks, but after dealing with an early 14-0 deficit in the first quarter, things slowly started to warm up. Unfortunately, the Browns froze up again down the stretch and fell to the Seahawks.

In the Browns' opening offensive drive, they went three-and-out. With P.J. Walker starting at quarterback in his second true start, the Browns needed some time to get things rolling. Unfortunately, the Seahawks weren't offering much time to do that after scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Cleveland's defense, which has been the staple of the team this season as they deal with injuries across the offensive board—like quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin—didn't come out of the gate their usual disruptive selves.

An eight-play, 8-yard drive put the Seahawks up 7-0. A P.J. Walker fumble gave the Seahawks the ball again, which they took 41 yards downfield in six plays for the 14-0 lead.

It seemed like the Browns might have been truly outmatched with the hot start by Seattle, but Cleveland played to their strengths on the next drive to keep themselves in it. A 41-yard rush by P.J. Walker, followed by a short pass to David Njoku, put the Browns in the end zone and back to a one-score deficit.

The Seahawks were still able to put points on the board in the next drive, but the defense started to generate some pressure and held them to a field goal.

Heading into the half, the Browns put together an 11-play, 67-yard drive that made it a three-point game thanks to a Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown, his third straight week with a touchdown.

The Browns tied things up in the third quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

Then, the defensive began to get things going. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith took a snap from the shotgun on 3rd-and-6. As Smith threw to tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst leaped and got his hand on the ball, tipping it up into the air.

Nearing the end of the third, the Browns managed to take the lead with another field goal, a 27-yarder by Hopkins, putting them up 20-17.

Things looked promising through most of the fourth quarter with the Browns' defense containing the Seahawks, keeping them scoreless in the second half—until a rough offensive drive gave them one last opportunity.

After the two-minute warning, on third-and-3, Walker threw a pick while attempting to pass to Amari Cooper. The Seahawks drove down the field with a massive 27-yard gain by Fant. A Defensive Too Many Men on Field penalty inched the Seahawks closer to the goal line, and a short pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba put Seattle ahead 24-20 with 38 seconds left.

With one shot left, the Browns failed to gain any yards, with three Walker in-completions and a badly-timed sack.

Walker was 15-for-31 with 248 yards, two interceptions, a touchdown and took three sacks.

Hunt led the team in rushing with 55 yards and a touchdown, with Strong following with 41 yards. Cooper led the team in receiving with six receptions for 89 yards, and Njoku followed with four receptions for 77 yards.

Defensively, the Browns were able to sack Smith once, by Myles Garrett. Hurst and cornerback MJ Emerson were able to each grab an interception. Safety Juan Thornhill led the team in tackles with seven.

With the Browns loss Sunday, Clevland moves to 4-3 on the season. They'll return home to prepare for their next matchup, a home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 5.