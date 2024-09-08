Browns fans pack the municipal lot for home opener

CLEVELAND — Browns fans packed the municipal lot Sunday for the team's home opener.

Fans pulled into the lot in cars, trucks and even buses to be a part of the tailgating experience. Grills are lit, footballs are flying, and music is blasting as fans wait for kick-off.

"Just to get together," fan Greg Pillar said of the tailgating experience. "The gathering of families and friends. Just all the excitement with the Browns."

Most fans pulled into the lot at 6 a.m. Sunday, but more dedicated fans lined up for a spot as early as 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fans like Pillar are hopeful for a good season this year.

"I always think we're going to win," he said. "Maybe not every game, but I think we'll do alright. If we stay healthy and no injuries I think we'll stay in shape."

That, of course, depends on how the Browns fare in its first game against the Dallas Cowboys. No matter the outcome of this game or the rest of the season, the Browns' legion of dedicated fans is ready to support the team through it all.

"I think this parking lot proves why this is a great team to root for," Marcus, a fan, said. "The Browns fans is what makes the Browns such a good team to root for."