Browns G Drew Forbes ruled out with knee injury

ATLANTA — Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Drew Forbes left Sunday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and will not return.

Forbes went down on the field in the second quarter in clear pain and was assisted into the medical tent for evaluation.

The team ruled him out of the remainder of the game with a knee injury shortly after being checked out.

Forbes, who was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and has been ready to be back on the field with Cleveland.

