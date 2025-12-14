Browns G Teven Jenkins ruled out of game against Bears

CHICAGO — The Browns entered Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a skeleton crew of sorts on the offensive line. The unit that has been ravaged by injuries got even thinner in the second half of the Week 15 matchup.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who was starting at right guard with Wyatt Teller, ruled out with a calf injury, left the field with an injury and was evaluated by trainers.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Jenkins was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.

The Browns already had starting right tackle Jack Conklin out of the game as he remains in concussion protocol for the second week in a row. They were also without starting center Ethan Pocic, who sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14. Luke Wypler got his first start of the season and second career start at center.