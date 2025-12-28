Browns G Teven Jenkins ruled out with concussion in game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns lost one of their offensive lineman during Sunday's game against the Steelers as guard Teven Jenkins left the game with a head injury.

Jenkins was listed as questionable to return to the game in the second half as he was evaluated for a concussion.

In the fourth quarter, Jenkins was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It was the second injury for the Browns of the day after losing tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to a groin injury.