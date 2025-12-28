Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns G Teven Jenkins ruled out with concussion in game against Steelers

Teven Jenkins
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns guard Teven Jenkins (74) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 16 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Teven Jenkins
Posted

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns lost one of their offensive lineman during Sunday's game against the Steelers as guard Teven Jenkins left the game with a head injury.

Jenkins was listed as questionable to return to the game in the second half as he was evaluated for a concussion.

In the fourth quarter, Jenkins was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It was the second injury for the Browns of the day after losing tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to a groin injury.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.