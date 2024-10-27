Watch Now
Browns G Wyatt Teller active for Sunday's game against Ravens

Cowboys Browns Football
Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. Dallas defeated Cleveland 33-17. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cowboys Browns Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, and they'll do so with some guys making a return and others sidelined with ailments.

This week, Cleveland announced that QB Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon against the Bengals. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback.

Additionally, G Wyatt Teller was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and will start at right guard.

Dawand Jones will have his first career start at LT on Sunday, with Jedrick Wills out.

Today's inactives for the Browns are the following:

  • QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)
  • S Ronnie Hickman
  • RB Jerome Ford
  • LB Jordan Hicks
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • DT Quinton Jefferson
