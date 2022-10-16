Browns G Wyatt Teller questionable to return to Patriots game with calf injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller was sidelined from Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injury.

Teller left the field with a calf injury in the first half of the game.

After an evaluation, Teller was listed as questionable to return, remaining on the sideline working through the injury.

In Teller's absence, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped in at right guard

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.