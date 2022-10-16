Watch Now
Browns G Wyatt Teller questionable to return to Patriots game with calf injury

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Oct 16, 2022
CLEVELAND  — Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller was sidelined from Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injury.

Teller left the field with a calf injury in the first half of the game.

After an evaluation, Teller was listed as questionable to return, remaining on the sideline working through the injury.

In Teller's absence, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has stepped in at right guard

