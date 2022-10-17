Browns G Wyatt Teller undergoing calf scans, DE Myles Garrett playing through shoulder pain

CLEVELAND — The Browns got beat up on the scoreboard Sunday as they fell to the New England Patriots, but a few players got physically banged up as well, with guard Wyatt Teller and defensive end Myles Garrett both leaving the field during the game with injury.

Teller left the field in the first half of the game to have his leg evaluated. He was listed as questionable to return with a calf injury.

Following the game, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Teller would have an MRI to evaluate the severity of the injury. On Monday, Stefanski said he believes they'll have a better idea of his standing later in the week once they look at more imaging on the offensive lineman's calf.

Additionally, Garrett hurt his shoulder later in the game, the same shoulder that was injured when he was in a recent rollover car crash leaving practice.

After the game, Stefanski and Garrett both said they believed he'd be fine, with Garrett vowing to put his body on the line for his team.

“It could be better. I've been dealing with it since the accident and trying to manage it and be in the best position to play come Sunday. Certain falls and tackles are going to aggravate it and make it worse. At the end of the day, I want to win," Garrett said Sunday. "This whole team wants to win, and I'm always going to put them first. I'm always going to go out there and try my very best, no matter what's ailing me or how bad I'm hurting or aching. I'm going to put my guys first, and we're going to go out there and play our best ball. I played today, and I'll be playing next week.”

The Browns are still awaiting cornerback Denzel Ward to be cleared from concussion protocol which sidelined him from Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the team could see newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones make his debut soon as Stefanski said they continue monitoring him to ensure he's "physically and mentally" ready, but stating that it's "definitely more likely" he is activated this week.

As for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who didn't play Sunday with the lingering ankle injury and a few other ailments, the team will await to see if he's able to practice more this week and physically feels ready to return to the field and stay on it after making a brief return against the Chargers.

