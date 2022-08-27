Browns S Grant Delpit and G Wyatt Teller injured during preseason game against Bears

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit and guard Wyatt Teller left the field Saturday evening with injuries sustained in the final preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Teller left the game early in the second quarter with trainers with a knee injury. He has been listed as questionable to return to the game.

#Browns Wyatt Teller headed into the locker room with trainers. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 27, 2022



Delpit went down with just under seven minutes in the first quarter after getting banged up while trying to make a tackle.

He left the field under his own power and went to the medical tent, then into the locker room. He has also been marked as questionable to return for the remainder of the game.

#Browns Grant Delpit is questionable to return with a hip injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 27, 2022

Delpit has battled back from injury before, after sustaining an Achilles injury in his rookie season in 2020 and returning in 2021 where he had to overcome a lingering hamstring injury.

D'Anthony Bell is slated to play in the meantime, who is also working to earn a roster spot with cuts scheduled for Tuesday.

Teller is one of the staples of the Browns' strong offensive line, which has already taken a hit due to season-ending injuries to centers Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton this preseason.

