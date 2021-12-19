Watch
Browns guard Wyatt Teller coming off COVID-19 list, Jadeveon Clowney added

Matt Durisko/AP
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Ravens Browns Football
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 11:51:18-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller will be activated from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a league source.

Unfortunately, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been added to the list.

Teller tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but with the updated testing protocols laid out by the NFL and NFLPA, he was able to be cleared from the list.

He was one of eight players placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the first day of the team's outbreak.

Teller and Takk McKinley are the only two players who have been cleared from the COVID-19 list who tested positive on Tuesday at the moment.

It's still possible more players could be removed or added to the list before Monday's postponed 5 p.m. game against the Raiders.

The Browns have until 2 p.m. Monday to activate players for the game.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)