Browns guard Wyatt Teller coming off COVID-19 list, Jadeveon Clowney added

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller will be activated from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a league source.

Unfortunately, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been added to the list.

Teller tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but with the updated testing protocols laid out by the NFL and NFLPA, he was able to be cleared from the list.

He was one of eight players placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the first day of the team's outbreak.

Teller and Takk McKinley are the only two players who have been cleared from the COVID-19 list who tested positive on Tuesday at the moment.

The Browns offensive line was hit hard, with left tackle Jedrick Wills also testing positive and starting right tackle Jack Conklin already out for the season with a knee injury.

It's still possible more players could be removed or added to the list before Monday's postponed 5 p.m. game against the Raiders.

The Browns have until 2 p.m. Monday to activate players for the game.