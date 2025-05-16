Browns HC Kevin Stefanski holds Under the Lights Youth Football Camp at Huntington Bank Field

CLEVELAND — When Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski launched his family's charity, The Keeper's Foundation, last year, their first event was a youth football camp for underprivileged local children. On Thursday, in the foundation's second year, Stefanski held his Under the Lights Youth Football Camp once again inside Huntington Bank Field.

The evening event brought local girls and boys in fifth grade through eighth grade out to the stadium for an on-field football clinic with local youth and high school coaches. The kids worked on routes, pass-catching, footwork drills and other fundamentals all before taking part in a flag football tournament.

Joining Stefanski and his family for the event were a handful of Browns players, including defensive linemen Cameron Thomas and Ralph Holley, wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Tony Brown II.

"We have a platform in this city and we have the ability to help kids that need our help. That's the number one goal and we're very fortunate to have some of our players out here tonight. So they get to meet some of these guys that play on this field, and I can take myself back to when I was their age and the idea of playing on an NFL field for the team that you love growing up, that's pretty unique," Stefanski said.

As the Browns head coach welcomed the kids to the youth football camp, he was greeted with hugs and high-fives. He was all smiles, as were the children. That holds the most meaning for Stefanski, he said.

"It's easy for me. I just come out and give those high-fives. I know what that feels like. Again, I can take myself back to being their age. I know that feeling. I know how much they love their team, and I know how much they want to be around players," Stefanski said. "So when they see me, I think they see their team that they love and I want to be here to obviously encourage them, support them in any way. It may be special for them, but it's pretty special for me."