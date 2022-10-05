Browns Head Coach and QB Jacoby Brissett prepare for LA Chargers defense this weekend

BEREA, Ohio — Coming from a loss against the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend, the Browns are getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are currently 2-2.

The Chargers have many key players such as their young quarterback, Justin Herbert, who had two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday’s game win over the Texans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is aware of the talent the Chargers have and is prepared to make adjustments on defense, offense, and special teams.

“It is an impressive group across the board,” said Stefanski.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett knows how tough the Chargers defense is even without them having one of their star linebackers in Joey Bosa.

“I think those guys still play really well and play really hard. It is a system that those guys know very well. We have a tough task. We are not playing against their offense; we are playing against their defense,” Brissett said.

He also added how players are able to adjust quickly to any position if they are moved around and they strongly understand the rules of their defense.

This will be a challenge for the Browns going up against a powerful, physical team with a lot of speed.

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium with kick-off being at 1 p.m.

