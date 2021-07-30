Watch
Browns hire former Detroit GM Bob Quinn as senior consultant in football operations

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn addresses the media in his annual pre-draft news conference in Allen Park, Mich.
Bob Quinn
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have made another addition to their front office. The team announced on Friday that it is hiring former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn as a senior consultant in the football operations department.

Quinn worked as the general manager of the Lions from 2016 until he was let go in 2020. Prior to that, he worked for the New England Patriots in the player personnel department from 2000 until 2015.

The tenure in Detroit was far from successful, as the team went 31-43-1 while he was calling the shots. The opposite could be said in New England, where he held a total of six different positions in his 16 seasons there and the team won four Super Bowls.

In Cleveland, Quinn will not be making any decisions, but rather will be another voice in the room for general manager Andrew Berry.

