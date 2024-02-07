Browns hiring Andy Dickerson as new offensive line coach

The Browns are filling the offensive line coaching role with ex-Seattle Seahawks Coach Andy Dickerson, a spot left vacant after Bill Callahan made moves to head to the Tennessee Titans to coach with his son.

Dickerson joined Seattle in 2021 as the run game coordinator but had previously worked for the Browns in 2009 as a defensive quality control coach and in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach.

Since starting his coaching career in 2003 in Washington, Dickerson has worked for the Patriots, Browns, Jets, Rams, and Seahawks, the majority of his time coaching in the NFL with the Rams, helping them get to Super Bowl LIII.

Callahan's job was one of the higher-paid coaching positions on the team. It's unclear what compensation level Dickerson will receive.

Last month, the Browns hired Ken Dorsey as the team's new offensive coordinator. You can watch more in the player below:

