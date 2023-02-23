Browns hiring Bubba Ventrone as new special teams coordinator

CLEVELAND — Days after parting ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the Cleveland Browns have found a replacement, hiring Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to fill the position, a league source confirmed to News 5. In addition to his role as special teams coordinator, Ventrone will also serve as assistant head coach.

Ventrone interviewed on Wednesday, one day after the Browns fired Priefer. Sources made it clear the Browns were looking to fill the position quickly and had their sights set on specific candidates. Giants special teams assistant coach Anthony Blevins was also among the few who interviewed for the job, but Ventrone was the clear leader of the candidates.

Making a return to Cleveland, Ventrone spent four seasons with the Browns during his NFL playing days as a safety. During his time with the Browns, Ventrone was selected as a Pro Bowl Alternate as a special teamer in 2010.

As a special teams captain for the Browns and later the 49ers, Ventrone honed his special teams skills on previous teams, including the Jets and Patriots.

Ventrone not only has playing experience, his eight years of coaching experience made him a top candidate for the Browns. Starting as an assistant special teams coach with the Patriots in 2015, Ventrone worked his way up to special teams coordinator with the Colts in 2018, where he's worked since.

The Browns hired Ventrone Thursday, with the move expected to be made official Friday, according to sources.

