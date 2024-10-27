Browns hold moment of silence for Jim Donovan inside Huntington Bank Field

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entire organization—from the team to the fans—are mourning the loss of legendary Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan, who died Saturday at the age of 68. Remembering his legacy on Sunday, the team paid tribute to their legend.

Prior to kicking off their game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns played a memorial video to honor Donovan. Fans cheered for the man who served as the voice of the Browns on radio dials every Sunday for 25 years.

After the tribute video, a moment of silence was held inside Huntington Bank Field. The crowd fell silent. The only sounds were a few groups of fans shouting, "We love you Jimmy!"

In the press box, a table with pictures of Donovan and orange and white roses served to honor the longtime Browns broadcaster.

The day was a reminder that while Donovan may be gone, he will never be forgotten.