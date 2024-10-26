Jim Donovan, the beloved voice of the Cleveland Browns, has died at 68

Jim Donovan, the beloved voice of the Cleveland Browns and a longtime sports anchor at WKYC, has died at the age of 68.

Donovan, who began calling games on the Browns Radio Network upon their return to the NFL in 1999, followed in the footsteps of legendary Browns play-by-play voices Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler and Casey Coleman.

The Boston native quickly became one of Cleveland's favorite adopted sons as the voice of the Browns on radio dials every Sunday for 25 years.

We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away.



— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2024

However, Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2000 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011.

In 2023, Donovan announced he was taking a medical leave of absence as he continued his treatment for leukemia. He returned to the booth during Week 11 of the 2023-2024 season. That week, Donovan served as the Dawg Pound Captain, bringing remarkable energy to the stadium ahead of game day.

This past August, Donovan announced his retirement from the Browns so he could focus on his battle with cancer. He also did his last broadcast for WKYC in June, where he had worked since 1985.

In honor of Donovan's legacy with the team, he was inducted into the 2024 class of Browns Legend in September, an honor reserved for players who made an unforgettable impact in orange and brown, and now, a man who didn't play but certainly left his impact on the organization.

Donovan is survived by his wife, Cheryl and daughter Megan. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, the entire team at WKYC, and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

A sad day for Brown fans everywhere.