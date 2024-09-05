Andrew Siciliano will call games for Browns following Jim Donovan's retirement

CLEVELAND — This morning on 92.3 The Fan, Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President James Wood "JW" Johnson III said that Andrew Siciliano, formerly of the NFL Network, will be calling games for the team this season following Jim Donovan's retirement due to his ongoing battle with cancer. The team confirmed the announcement in a press release a few hours later.

Siciliano worked for the NFL Network for 13 years and has appeared on the Cleveland Browns Daily show on ESPN Cleveland alongside Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop, providing on-and-off-the-field analysis. In 2023, Siciliano filled in for Donovan when Donovan stepped away from the mic for health reasons.

In a team statement released following his radio interview, "JW" Johnson pointed to Siciliano's passion in the booth.

“We were so honored to have Jim Donovan as the Voice of the Cleveland Browns for 25 seasons, and we will be missing him in the radio booth this year,” Johnson said. “Last season we were able to bring Andrew Siciliano on for a number of games, and his passion for the Browns and this fanbase shines through his commentary. We’re looking forward to having his voice lead the Dawg Pound on the radio call during the 2024 season.”

Siciliano will join color commentator Nathan Zegura and sideline reporter Je'Rod Cherry on the franchise's radio team.

Said Siciliano, “I'm honored for the opportunity but wish the circumstances were different. Like every Browns fan, I was stunned last week when I learned of Jim's retirement. I know I have big shoes to fill. Jim's an icon, an amazing man and an indelible part of this community. I’m so grateful to Jim for his gracious support last season when I did a few games and will never forget sitting in the stands and listening to his call when the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17.

“I'm one of millions of Browns fans who have lived through Jim’s calls for the last 25 years. If I was at home, I would sync the radio feed to the TV. If I was working, and I was usually working, I would scour the internet looking for Jim's calls. No big game or big play or great moment was complete without his voice. I am flattered, and I am grateful to the Browns for giving me this amazing opportunity. It is a humbling honor. Jim’s an icon.”

Donovan's retirement

The Voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, announced his retirement on Aug. 29. This past season, he finished his 25th year as "The Voice of the Browns," a title he earned in 1999.

For Browns fans, Donovan's voice and game day are synonymous. He has seen the franchise faithful through highs and lows, even as he gritted his way through difficult health battles.

