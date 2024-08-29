'Voice of the Browns' Jim Donovan retiring

CLEVELAND — The Voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, is calling it a career. He is stepping away from the mic to focus on his battle with cancer, the Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday.

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2000 and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011.

In 2023, Donovan announced he was taking a medical leave of absence as he continued his treatment for leukemia. He returned to the booth during Week 11 of the 2023-2024 season.

Donovan celebrated the end of a radiation treatment in February, the team said.

This past season, he finished his 25th year as "The Voice of the Browns," a title he earned in 1999.

Donovan, who has worked with WKYC since 1985, recently did his final broadcast as a sports anchor there in June after announcing his retirement in May.

For Browns fans, Donovan's voice and game day are synonymous. He has seen the franchise faithful through highs and lows, even as he gritted his way through difficult health battles.

"We have been so honored to have Jim Donovan as the Voice of the Browns since we became a part of the organization in 2012 and quickly understood why our fans have absolutely loved him for the last 25 years," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "He is Cleveland and represents all that is good about Cleveland."

Donovan shared the following letter with fans:

Hello Browns Fans Everywhere:



Well the regular season is finally here! Can you imagine the atmosphere inside Browns Stadium when the Cowboys and Browns kick it off? It will be electric. It will be epic.



Unfortunately, I will not be calling the game on the Browns Radio Network. I have called my last Browns game and that's why I'm writing to you. As many of you know I have been dealing with cancer for many years. I've gone through every treatment imaginable. But my cancer is a defiant opponent and has returned and very aggressively. This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that.



I have called Browns games for 25 years. Not a day has gone by when I haven't paused and been so proud to be "The Voice of the Browns." Cheryl, Meghan and I thank you for all the love, support and prayers during my rough patches. It's like having a huge family around us. And that's what makes the Cleveland Browns so special. You do.



Now let's get those Cowboys and make this '24-'25 season a great one! I'll be watching and listening. Here We Go Brownies...Here We Go!



It's been an honor,



Jim Donovan

The Browns released this video in thanks for his career.