Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns' hopes, plans on hold while Deshaun Watson suspended

Eagles Browns Football
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks from the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Eagles Browns Football
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 11:34:41-04

The Cleveland Browns' big plans for this season appear to be on hold.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first 11 games while serving an NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Without him, the Browns figure to have a tough time staying competitive in the rugged AFC North.

Jacoby Brissett will fill in while Watson is sidelined, and the Browns will likely lean on a strong running game and improved defense led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett.

If Brissett can keep the Browns in the hunt until December, this is a team good enough to make a deep playoff run.

'He has just the capability to take us where we need to be': Browns rally around starting QB Jacoby Brissett

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.