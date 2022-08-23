Browns' hopes, plans on hold while Deshaun Watson suspended

The Cleveland Browns' big plans for this season appear to be on hold.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first 11 games while serving an NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Without him, the Browns figure to have a tough time staying competitive in the rugged AFC North.

Jacoby Brissett will fill in while Watson is sidelined, and the Browns will likely lean on a strong running game and improved defense led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett.

If Brissett can keep the Browns in the hunt until December, this is a team good enough to make a deep playoff run.