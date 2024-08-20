Browns host more than 150 military members at practice for Military Appreciation Day

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are nearing the end of training camp, but before they shift to regular season work they took time to honor military members during Tuesday's practice session.

As part of the team's Military Appreciation Day, more than 150 military members and Gold Star families were invited to the Cross Country Mortgage Campus to watch the day of practice.

Those attending the practice were treated with lunch from Mission BBQ and gifted a commemorative "Cross Country Mortgage x Browns Challenge Coin" as a thank you for their service.

But the thank you's weren't reserved to only gifts—after the practice session ended, players, coaches, owners and staff made their way down a line of waiting military members to shake their hands, sign autographs, take pictures—and thank them personally for their service.

For Julia Beyer, who serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves, the day presented her the opportunity to meet quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who she had brought a special item for him to sign if she had the chance.

"My UCLA ball...DTR, he went to UCLA, I'm from L.A. and I have family who attended UCLA," Beyer said.

After Beyer called his name across the field, Thompson-Robinson rushed over, excited when he spotted the UCLA ball. The two shared a special moment before taking a picture and the quarterback thanking her for service.

From head coach Kevin Stefanski to owner Jimmy Haslam, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston to cornerbacks MJ Emerson and Greg Newsome II, and a big group of rookies, the Browns spent the end of their practice celebrating their military guests.

Beyer said that meant the world to her and her fellow service members.

"They're all amazing, especially doing this for us military personnel. This is wonderful," she said.