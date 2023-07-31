Browns hosting vet DL Shelby Harris for workout

BEREA, Ohio — This offseason has seen the Browns address areas of need in both the Draft and free agency, and that work is continuing along the defensive line as the team is set to host Shelby Harris for a workout Monday, a league source confirmed.

Harris, a seasoned defensive lineman who has played for the Raiders, Broncos, and Seahawks, lands in Cleveland for his most recent free-agent workout.

Over his career, Harris has played in 98 games, recording 24.5 sacks, 261 tackles, 62 QB hits, 29 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

The Browns invited Harris after returning from their first week of training camp held at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. The team is exploring options along the defensive line after releasing defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey earlier this month.

Harris could provide a boost to the interior with proven experience and the flexibility to slide around the line, with pass-rush ability as well as run-stopping prowess.

Monday is a players' day off, with the team returning to training camp action on Tuesday. It will be the first training camp practice in Berea and the first practice open to fans.

