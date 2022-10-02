Browns inactives: DE Jadeveon Clowney to miss game against Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon, but they'll do so with a few players on the sidelines, including both starting defensive ends.

Here is the full list of Browns inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

Clowney has been working his way back to the field since sustaining an ankle injury that took him out of the Week 2 game against the Jets and has sidelined him since.

The week of practice leading up to the Falcons game saw Clowney still sidelined, not participating in any of the sessions. The Browns listed him as questionable heading into the game, but downgraded him to out before kickoff.

Garrett had been ruled out on Saturday after the team decided to rest him following a severe car crash he was in on Monday. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and cuts and bruises during the single-car rollover crash, but was back in the facility three days later. While Garrett didn't practice all week, the team was monitoring him Friday into Saturday before making the decision to downgrade him from questionable to out. Garrett remains home in Northeast Ohio resting, not traveling to Georgia with his team.

Bryan was also ruled out before the trip, sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While the Browns deal with numerous defensive injuries, Tommy Togiai is expected to start at defensive tackle in place of Bryan. Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell are expected to start in place of Garrett and Clowney.

The good news for Cleveland was seeing linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah active for the game. Owusu-Koramoah has been working to get back to 100% after his groin strain sustained against the Steelers, but all week he was hoping to play. While he's active for the game, he may be limited depending on how his pregame workout went, but still a huge break for the Browns to have him available in any capacity.

The Falcons entered the game relatively healthy, having just one player on their injury report—running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson is dealing with an injured knee, which he was testing before Sunday's game and was a true game-time decision. After warming up Sunday morning, Patterson was listed as active.

Here are the Falcons' inactive players:

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

