Jim Houston, Browns stalwart and OSU linebacker, has died

CLEVELAND - Jim Houston, former Browns stalwart and star player at Ohio State University, has died at the age of 80, the Cleveland Browns confirmed.

Houston played for the Browns from 1960 until 1972. He appeared in four Pro Bowls, was a captain for seven seasons and was part of the NFL championship team in 1964.

Tackle Dick Modzelewski (left) receives the award from linebacker Jim Houston in 1965. Photo: Cleveland Memory Project.

A native of Massillon, Ohio, Houston attended Ohio State University. He had a decorated college career as he helped lead the 1957 Buckeyes to a 9-1 record and a national championship. He also was the team's MVP in 1958 and 1959.

During his career he received the rare triple crown of football athletes by winning a state title, a national collegiate championship and an NFL crown, all within his home state.

In 2005, Houston was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.