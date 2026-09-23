Browns K Andre Szmyt named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt had quite the day on Sunday in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's getting recognized by the league because of it.

Szmyt was responsible for 11 of the Browns' 23 points, going a perfect 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts, his longest being a 50-yarder. He also hit his two extra point attempts.

The performance earned him the honor of being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league.

The Browns' kicker has started the year off strong, now 4-for-4 in his field goal attempts. Szmyt's success has been appreciated by his time, and now it's been recognized across the NFL.